ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Children can go on a holiday shopping spree during an upcoming event with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Thursday, the department is holding its first-ever “Shop with a Cop” event organized by Chief Robert Hassell.

Police hope the event will make Christmas more special for children in the community while building relationships between officers and families. Children will be paired with an officer to be their shopping buddy.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Target at 731 Sutter’s Creek Blvd.