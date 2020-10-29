Bunn High School student killed in shooting, authorities say

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Bunn High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bunn Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting along the 400 block of Main Street around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Mariano Palacios-Hortelano, was able to drive about a block, but died at the scene, a news release said.

Palacios-Hortelano was a student at Bunn High School.

The sheriff’s department said there are no suspects at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 919-496-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 919-496-7867.