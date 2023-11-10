RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University has issued a crime warning after they said a burglary was reported in an apartment building.

University police said they received the report Thursday night.

At about 6:18 p.m., the victim said someone entered their apartment in Perquimans Hall at E.S. King Village.

When the person saw people inside, they left, according to the victim.

Police said the victim described the suspect as an older man with a salt and pepper beard, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 141-160 pounds, with a medium build, a red sweatshirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at 919-515-3000.