Burglary suspect at smoke shop wore a rabbit head disguise, Creedmoor police say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in a break-in and theft at a store in Creedmoor wore a rabbit head disguise during the burglary, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Variety Smoke Shop at 602 North Durham Ave. in Creedmoor, according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

Police said that a man came into the store about an hour before the break-in. Police Tuesday released photos of the man who they said is linked to the case.

The actual burglary happened when a man returned to the store later driving a white two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo, the news release said.

Photo from Creedmore police

The man broke into the front door “while wearing a mask that appears to be a rabbit head,” the news release said.

While inside the store, the man took stole multiple items, police said.

The man later fled in the Chevrolet traveling east on Wilton Avenue, police said.

Police said that anyone who has information about the theft or similar cases should call Detective Robert E. Harris with the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515.