BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to make a serious difference in finding forever homes for dogs, and cats, Burlington Animal Services is making a months-long change to its adoption rules.

CBS 17 has told you about other adoption agencies waiving their fees for a week, or even up to a month, but Burlington Animal Services is waiving and reducing fees for dogs and cats for three months — plus two days to end February.

“Burlington Animal Services is having a Spring-long adoption special, running February 27th through May 31st,” the City of Burlington said. “All dog adoptions are fee-waived, and all cat adoptions are reduced to $20.”

The city also said adoptions include the spaying and neutering of animals.

More information about what Burlington Animal Services is doing can be found here.