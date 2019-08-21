Burns named interim superintendent for Nash-Rocky Mount Schools

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Del Burns, an experienced educator and superintendent, has been named interim superintendent of the Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System.

Burns was named interim during a special session of the county school board Tuesday night.

He begins his duties for the system on Wednesday.

Burns served as Wake County superintendent during his 34 years in education.

He retired in 2010 from the Wake superintendent position. Since then, he has worked as interim superintendent for Alamance-Burlington, Edgecombe County, Orange County, Bertie County and Wake County Schools.

Shelton Jefferies resigned as superintendent Aug. 2.

