CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chapel Hill-Carrboro school bus route is impacted by the bus driver shortage on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus route for Seawell Elementary and Smith Middle are impacted Wednesday.

Officials asked families to consider “alternate travel arrangements” for their students. Families can also contact the Transportation Office at (919) 942-5045 to have their student picked up when a bus is available.

Students will not be counted as “tardy” because of the bus route impacts, officials said.

Officials also said that after this week, updates on bus route impacts will only be sent by email, posted on the district’s website, and on the Here Comes The Bus app.