RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Monday is the deadline for Wake County Public School students to submit their bus rider registration for the 2022-2023 school year.

The July 18 registration deadline is for traditional calendar schools, according to the Wake County Public Schools website.

If you miss the registration deadline, then bus service is “not guaranteed for the beginning of the school year,” according to officials.

