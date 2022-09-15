RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Business leaders are coming together to discuss how healthcare challenges impact our state’s economy.

Nearly 200 business leaders attended Thursday’s “North Carolina Health Care Conference” at the Sheraton Hotel at Research Triangle Park.

The event was hosted by the NC Chamber.

Health equity and future pandemic preparedness were some of the main topics being discussed.

NC Chamber president and CEO Gary Salamido mentioned that many larger companies had pandemic plans in place, but it wasn’t on the radar for many small companies.

Now, it’s something everyone has to think about.

“The difference is now, people are saying when it happens again, what do I need to do? What’s my role? How do I have a clear framework for working with my public officials,” Salamido said.

Leaders are also encouraged to keep their workers in the loop on how their companies are dealing with pandemics and make sure that message is clear and consistent.

Chamber leaders tell CBS 17 when it comes to resources, they believe North Carolina is better equipped than most states to deal with future pandemics.