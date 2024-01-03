RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Business leaders were in Downtown Raleigh on Wednesday, brainstorming ways to keep cash flowing in the city in the new year at the Raleigh Chamber’s Launch 2024 panel.

Experts anticipate a successful New Year in the Triangle after a better-than-expected 2023.

“Raleigh’s been one of the great winners in the last three or four years, you’ve got job growth that’s been extremely strong, you’ve got unemployment under 3 percent,” Tom Barkin, with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said.

With the city’s unemployment rate sitting at 2.9 percent, below the national rate of 3.7 percent, experts say getting there wasn’t easy.

“We’ve been through a lot of back and forth turmoil over the last three or four years,” Barkin said.

But with a new year here, business leaders are focusing on battling continued inflation, high interest rates, and investing in what they say matters.

“As we all know, small business is extremely important, we have a long history and deep commitment to supporting the growth of small businesses in local communities,” Chad Gregory, with Wells Fargo, said.

Experts say while a return to normalcy in spending and earning for families in North Carolina this year isn’t guaranteed, it is likely.