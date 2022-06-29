ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Littleton businesswoman is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person.

They arrested 59-year-old Vivian Pompliano Monday at about 10:52 a.m., about one month since she was previously arrested on May 26.

In that incident, a woman told police that her late husband’s car was being held at Pompliano’s car repair shop for minor repairs.

The woman said the shop wouldn’t tell her what work was done to the car, and they charged her with vehicle storage.

She said she contacted police because the price they gave her seemed extremely high.

After an investigation, police arrested Pompliano.

She was charged with exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult and obtain property by false pretense.

She was placed under a $10,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for July 28.

After police received more complaints about Pompliano, they arrested her again and charged her with three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person.

Investigators say it’s part of an effort to ensure that citizens are not being taken advantage of or being scammed out of their property or income.

Pompliano was placed in the Halifax County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding an incident involving Pompliano and/or Pomp Boys Motors is asked to contact Captain J.L. Hardy with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810.