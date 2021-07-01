Businesses across Triangle using incentives to find employees during hiring crunch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s unemployment rate is declining, but businesses said there are still openings to fill. Some companies are sweetening the deal with hiring bonuses.

Pilgrim’s Chicken in Sanford is changing up its recruiting. HR Manager Lindsay Pinnington said it’s the first time in at least five years they’re offering sign on bonuses. She said they’re looking to fill about 50 positions.

“We know right now employers have to be aggressive and encourage potential applicants to come on board, so we thought that $1,000 would be an exciting thing, really grab people’s attention, put some money in their pockets immediately and it’s working,” Pinnington said.

The company is hiring production positions for packing, sorting, and feeding. Pinnington said the pay can start at $13.60 an hour and bonuses are paid after 30 and 90 days.

Kings Dining and Entertainment is another company offering sign-on bonuses. Senior Director of Marketing Jason Goodrow said the hiring bonus was scheduled to end June 3h, but it’s being extended to July 15.

He said the bonuses are an incentive to fill vacant positions, but also attract the best candidates.

“Kings is a fun place to be whether it’s for work or for play and we’ve always had a lot of success finding talented people,” Goodrow said in a statement. “This recent post-covid hiring crunch has made that a little more difficult, but we are happy with the response and think the bonuses have helped to bring highly talented, good people onto our team.”

He said there are $1,000 bonuses for Management positions and $500 bonuses for hourly positions after successfully completing 90 days of work and averaging 30 hours per week.

Open positions include servers, bartenders, hosts, and gaming techs.

North Carolina State University economics professor Dr. Michael Walden said minimum-wage employees earning more on unemployment, a lack of affordable child care, and people upgrading their skills during the pandemic are all leading to unfilled jobs.

He said increasing pay and competitive bonuses are the few things companies can control.

CBS 17 asked him if he foresees employees leaving for the same job next door if there’s a better bonus.

“Oh sure, you get a bidding war,” Walden said. “And again, this is good for the employees. This happens in other industries, where we’ve not seen it happen is some of these folks who are waiters, waitresses, etc. working in fast food.”

He said bonuses won’t make up for those who gained new skills during the pandemic and can now find higher-paying jobs.

Katherine Harvey of Raleigh said incentives are a great idea, but it takes more than a one-time payment for a job to be the right match.

“Also thinking about after joining the company, after the sign on bonus, what sort of benefits do they provide and how do you feel inspired there,” Harvey said.