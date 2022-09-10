SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.

At the home, agents report finding 26 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Cipla (Pregabalin), a schedule V controlled substance and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Agents say they also found a loaded shotgun inside the home.

Michael Barry Lawton, 52, and Rhonda Dark, 58, were arrested.

Michael Lawton (Mugshot from Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Rhonda Dark (Mugshot from Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lawton is charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule V controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was also served a warrant for his arrest for charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, according to reports.

Agents say Dark was found to be in possession of cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia.

She is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawton and Dark were brought before the Lee County Magistrate.

Lawton was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Dark was issued a $5,000 secured bond.