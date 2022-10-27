EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say two men were arrested after a license checkpoint led to a drug bust.

Deputies said they held a license checkpoint Friday on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run, when they saw a black Nissan with two men inside.

They said they searched the car and found cocaine, marijuana, two rifles, a handgun, a MAG-EX2 extended magazine and 116 rounds of ammunition.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Jermaine Hewitt was charged with possession of cocaine. According to the sheriff’s office, he also had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear for carrying a concealed weapon.

Hewitt received a $17,500 secured bond.

Jaylem Jones was initially charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, carrying a concealed weapon and fictitious information to an officer.

He initially received a $7,000 secured bond.

After further investigation, deputies said Jones received additional charges Wednesday.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm by felon and habitual felon.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was taken to the detention center under a $30,000 secured bond.