ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said.

On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.

During the stop, the deputy found four people in the vehicle.

After a search, the deputy said that three of them had concealed handguns without a concealed carry permit.

Deputy D. Bybee arrested Kwataveus Hendricks, 22, Chrissius Parker, 18, and Keandre Thomas, 19. All three men were charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

The sheriff’s office said Hendricks also had between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana. It is unknown if he was arrested for marijuana possession.

All three men were released on a citation and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.