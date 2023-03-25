HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police said they have arrested three men after a big drug bust this week.

On Wednesday, officers said they served a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Eaton St. in Henderson in response to a drug complaint.

Investigators found and seized the following items, according to the police department:

  • About 350 dosage units of heroin
  • 942 grams of marijuana
  • 30.5 grams of cocaine
  • Drug manufacturing equipment
  • $8,591 in cash
  • A semi-automatic pistol
(Henderson Police Department)

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Richard Durham, 25-year-old Quamoria Davis and 26-year-old Kermaine Hargrove in relation to the investigation.

Durham was charged with:

  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Two counts of trafficking heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
  • Manufacturing heroin
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine
  • Manufacturing cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He initially received a $250,000 secured bond.

According to police, his bond was increased to $340,000 secured after his first initial court appearance.

They said he is currently on Federal Probation for prior drug-related charges.

Davis and Hargrove were both charged with:

  • Simple possession of Schedule II
  • Possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce

They both received a $1,000 secured bond.

Officers said Davis and Hargrove posted bond before being taken to the Vance County Detention Center.