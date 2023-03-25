HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police said they have arrested three men after a big drug bust this week.

On Wednesday, officers said they served a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Eaton St. in Henderson in response to a drug complaint.

Investigators found and seized the following items, according to the police department:

About 350 dosage units of heroin

942 grams of marijuana

30.5 grams of cocaine

Drug manufacturing equipment

$8,591 in cash

A semi-automatic pistol

(Henderson Police Department)

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Richard Durham, 25-year-old Quamoria Davis and 26-year-old Kermaine Hargrove in relation to the investigation.

Durham was charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Manufacturing heroin

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He initially received a $250,000 secured bond.

According to police, his bond was increased to $340,000 secured after his first initial court appearance.

They said he is currently on Federal Probation for prior drug-related charges.

Davis and Hargrove were both charged with:

Simple possession of Schedule II

Possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce

They both received a $1,000 secured bond.

Officers said Davis and Hargrove posted bond before being taken to the Vance County Detention Center.