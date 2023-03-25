HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police said they have arrested three men after a big drug bust this week.
On Wednesday, officers said they served a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Eaton St. in Henderson in response to a drug complaint.
Investigators found and seized the following items, according to the police department:
- About 350 dosage units of heroin
- 942 grams of marijuana
- 30.5 grams of cocaine
- Drug manufacturing equipment
- $8,591 in cash
- A semi-automatic pistol
Police said they arrested 20-year-old Richard Durham, 25-year-old Quamoria Davis and 26-year-old Kermaine Hargrove in relation to the investigation.
Durham was charged with:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Manufacturing heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine
- Manufacturing cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He initially received a $250,000 secured bond.
According to police, his bond was increased to $340,000 secured after his first initial court appearance.
They said he is currently on Federal Probation for prior drug-related charges.
Davis and Hargrove were both charged with:
- Simple possession of Schedule II
- Possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounce
They both received a $1,000 secured bond.
Officers said Davis and Hargrove posted bond before being taken to the Vance County Detention Center.