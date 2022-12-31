ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was arrested during a drug bust in Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County deputies announced Friday.

On Thursday at about 10 a.m., deputies said they served a search warrant at 39-year-old Jeb Robert Green’s home on Dickens Ave.

They said they were joined by narcotics agents, K9 Rocko and members of the Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team.

The search came after the sheriff’s office said they investigated Green for the reported sales of narcotics from his home.

When deputies searched the home, they reported finding two guns, 102 grams of methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $850 in currency.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Green was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Possession of firearm by a felon

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Green is a convicted felon.

He has a conviction from 2004 in Halifax County for narcotics-related charges, according to deputies.

Green was issued a $41,500 bond and has a court date scheduled for Jan. 11.