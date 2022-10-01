Cornelius Vandergrift and the items officers seized (Henderson Police Department)

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they have arrested a man after a drug bust Friday in Henderson.

Officers say they received a drug complaint and served a narcotics search warrant on the 1100 block of Booker St.

According to reports, police seized about 1,088 dosage units of heroin, 537 grams of marijuana, drug manufacturing equipment, U.S. currency and two semi-automatic pistols.

They say they arrested 36-year-old Cornelius Vandergrift in connection to the investigation.

He is charged with:

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Two counts of possession of firearm by felon

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of a stolen firearm

Simple possession of schedule II

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

Vandergrift received a $355,000 secured bond and was remanded to the Vance County Detention, according to the police department.