ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a man found with bags full of drugs in Roanoke Rapids.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies said agents from their Narcotics Division and the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 48.

They said 24-year-old Katoe Harris Jr., who goes by “Little Katoe,” was the target of the investigation.

He was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they previously arrested his father, convicted felon Katoe Harris Sr., on Jan. 19 after finding him with cocaine, guns and $11,000 in cash.

The following items were found in Harris Jr.’s home, according to deputies:

71 grams of methamphetamine

Marijuana

Pills

Drug paraphernalia

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Katoe Harris Jr. was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris Jr. was held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.