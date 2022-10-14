ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple charges after Roanoke Rapids police say they found him with drugs at his apartment.

On Thursday, officers went to the Woodberry Apartments on the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue to follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area.

Police said they saw three people near a car participating in drug activity, who were all detained and searched.

They found 27-year-old Jalen Garner to be in possession of cocaine.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located inside the car, according to a release from the police department.

Upon further investigation, officers said believed there were more narcotics in the apartment that Garner has been seen coming from several times.

They searched the apartment where they said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and multiple items of drug paraphernalia related to the preparation, sale and distribution of narcotics.

(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Garner was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of trafficking opiates/opium/opioid

Possession with intent to sale or deliver schedule II

Felony possession of schedule II

Possession with intent t sale or deliver heroin

Felony possession of heroin

Possession with intent to sale or deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of schedule VI

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.