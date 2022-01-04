Busy night for thieves: 27 car break-ins in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A busy night for thieves in Goldsboro — 27 vehicles were broken into, authorities say.

The city’s police department said Tuesday that those dozens of break-ins took place early Sunday morning at six locations, including three on one street.

Officers were responding to several reports of theft when they discovered there were even more that had not yet been reported.

The break-ins took place at the following locations:

— Briarcliff Apartments on North Spence Ave.

— Spence Place on North Spence Ave.

— Oak Brook Apartments on North Spence Ave.

— Tanglewood Apartmetns on Cashwell Drive.

— Hilldale Lane.

— Billy Francis Drive.

Goldsboro Police urge anyone with information on the thefts to contact Investigator Patelos at 919-580-4217.

They are reminding you to lock your car at night and bring valuables inside.