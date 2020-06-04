Butner inmate dies 2 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 56-year-old inmate at the federal prison complex in Butner died Thursday, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Andrew Charles Markovci tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21. He was taken to a local hospital a week later for treatment and further evaluation after experiencing shortness of breath and hypoxia.

Markovci died Thursday, the release said. He had long-term, pre-existing conditions.

He had been at Butner since July 2019 after being sentenced for bank robbery and armed bank robbery, unarmed bank robbery, firearms laws, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the release said.

Markovci is the 17th inmate to die from COVID-19 complications, according to BOP data.

More headlines from CBS17.com: