Butner inmate dies 3 days after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 73-year-old inmate at the federal prison complex in Butner died Monday due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to a news release.

Eric Spiwak tested positive for coronavirus on May 22. He went into respiratory failure on the same day. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation. He died on Monday, the release said.

Spiwak had long-term, pre-existing conditions that made him at a higher risk for a more severe COVID-19 disease.

The 73-year-old had been serving a 188-month sentence for possession of child pornography since June 2009. He is the ninth Butner inmate whose death is attributed to the virus.

