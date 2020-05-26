BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 73-year-old inmate at the federal prison complex in Butner died Monday due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to a news release.
Eric Spiwak tested positive for coronavirus on May 22. He went into respiratory failure on the same day. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation. He died on Monday, the release said.
Spiwak had long-term, pre-existing conditions that made him at a higher risk for a more severe COVID-19 disease.
The 73-year-old had been serving a 188-month sentence for possession of child pornography since June 2009. He is the ninth Butner inmate whose death is attributed to the virus.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Warning issued for Johnston County as minor flooding forecasted for Wednesday
- Starting Tuesday, Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza to 2020 grads
- Wilson gym owner re-opens, plans to file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper
- Families pay their respects at Raleigh National Cemetery on Memorial Day
- Butner inmate dies 3 days after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say