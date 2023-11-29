BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Butner was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, according to United States Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to the indictment, on May 15, 2022, inmate Timothy Leak, 47, refused an officer’s orders to wear his mask and return to his cell. The indictment said he became aggressive and ran to a nearby room on the housing unit.

As the officer approached Leak from the room, he rushed towards her and slammed the heavy metal door on the officer’s arm, pinning it in the door.

The indictment said that throughout the altercation, Leak was verbally aggressive towards the officer. The officer was only able to free her arm after calling for help from the other staff members. The officer sustained injuries from her arm that required surgery.

Leak pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer on Aug. 30.

“I would like to thank the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina for their continued support in prosecuting these cases,” said Thomas Scarantino, Complex Warden at FCC Butner. “I would also like to thank the legal team and staff at FCC Butner who have assisted with this case. I have zero tolerance for inmates assaulting, resisting, or impeding the staff members who work tirelessly at FCC Butner.”

United States Federal District Court Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Leak to 21 months in prison.

Easley’s office made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Brooks Storus prosecuted the case.