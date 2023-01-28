BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, false imprisonment and communicating threats.

The sheriff’s office said that the vehicle was located in Franklin County. Deputies said that while Hester was in Franklin County, he stole another vehicle and a victim’s cell phone.

Hester was found in Franklin County operating the stolen vehicle and deputies chased him, according to officials.

During the chase, Hester crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, deputies said. Hester was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department.

He was transported to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

Hester was charged on Friday with:

Two counts of breaking and/or entering

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

False imprisonment

Communicating threats

Malicious conduct by prisoner throwing liquids

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office said he was also charged with malicious conduct by prisoner on Saturday.

Hester received a $185,000 secured bond.

Additional charges in Franklin county are pending.