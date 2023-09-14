BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Butner Public Safety is seeking help identifying two men who committed an armed robbery in Butner on Wednesday.

According to Butner Public Safety, two suspects — including one armed with a pistol — entered 301 W. C Street and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were then picked up in what looks to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Lt. N. Williams at (919) 575-6561 ext. 111 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.

Tips can be left anonymously, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.