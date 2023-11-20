RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – How would you like to spend only a few dollars and receive free Wendy’s Frostys for a whole year? Well now you can.

Beginning on Nov. 20, Wendy’s key tags will be available for only $3. The key tag allows customers to receive free Jr. Frostys until the end of 2024. The keychains can be purchased until Feb. 14.

Proceeds from Frosty Key Tag purchases help the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which is a charity to help children in foster care find their permanent homes.

The key chains are available physically or digitally. Key tags can be bought at a local Wendy’s or through Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When shown to an employee, the tags will be added at the time of purchasing an order at the restaurant. Digital tags can be applied to online orders or scanning them in stores.