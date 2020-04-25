California fugitive caught in Robeson County after stealing from store, deputies say

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in California was arrested Friday after a brief chase in Robeson County, a news release said.
Deputies were working on an unrelated investigation when they saw a female run out of the Maxway Store in Red Springs after having committed larceny. The woman got into a car and deputies began a pursuit, the release said.
The pursuit lasted about five minutes. Deputies apprehended 41-year-old Alejandra Tapia and 28-year-old Mayra Olvera after a brief foot chase, the release said.
Tapia was wanted in California for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and will be extradited to California.
Olvera was charged with resisting a public officer.
