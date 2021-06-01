Calls for charges come after dog left tied up outside in heat dies in Roanoke Rapids

Star. (Courtesy of PETA)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Animal rights advocates are calling for charges to be filed against the person responsible for a dog’s heatstroke death in Roanoke Rapids.

A PETA spokesperson said a female pit bull mix was left tethered outside and died in the heat on Friday. Leaving a tied-up dog unattended is illegal in Halifax County, the organization said.

A PETA fieldworker found the dog, named Star, dead Friday while checking on other dogs in the area.

The spokesperson added that, despite recognizing that the dog died “as a result of being tethered and tangled in the full sun without a drop of water or any shade,” Halifax County Animal Control didn’t take any enforcement action.

A spokesperson with the county has since confirmed that the incident “is presently under review.”

