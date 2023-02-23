ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A stolen vehicle alert from a Flock camera system led to multiple charges against a felon.

Around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Rapids officers responded to the 10 block of Roanoke Avenue in regards to a stolen vehicle alert, police said.

The vehicle was spotted by police as it pulled into a Shell gas station on the road. Officers made contact with the three people in the vehicle who were then detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted, police said.

The search revealed a Rossi 38 revolver under the rear area of the passenger seat and a black bag with various drug paraphernalia inside of it, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Joshua Fisher, of the Roanoke Rapids, was charged with the following:

possession of a stolen vehicle,

possession of a firearm by a felon,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

carrying a concealed weapon.

Fisher was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Friday. The passengers were not charged.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Northampton County and was picked up entering Roanoke Rapids by the Flock camera system, police said.

“The cameras have given us the ability to recover more stolen vehicles, plates, arrest wanted subjects, along with recovery of drugs and guns,” Police Chief Bobby Martin said.

Roanoke Rapids police have received 315 hits since the first of the year in regards to vehicles being entered into the Flock System. The system has also read 1,143,216 different tags from Jan.1 to present date.