BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Campbell director of athletics Hannah Bazemore has announced Braxton Harris as the Fighting Camels’ head football coach.

The announcement comes two weeks after Mike Minter, head coach of 11 seasons with Campbell, announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

Harris, who previously spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on staff at Campbell, returns to Buies Creek after spending 2023 as head coach at FCS Southland Conference member Houston Christian.

“I am thrilled to welcome Braxton Harris back to Buies Creek as our head football coach,” said Bazemore. “Coach Harris is not only one of the best recruiters in the country, but he has a vision and a plan for Campbell football, focused on accountability and the development of our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Bazemore also pointed out that his “familiarity with our team and our community, coupled with his leadership abilities make Coach Harris a perfect fit to continue the upward trajectory of this program, and guide it to its next step.”