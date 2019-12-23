Campbell University housekeepers out of jobs just before holidays

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Campbell University housekeepers tell CBS 17 they’re suddenly out of jobs after the school outsourced their cleaning staff to an outside company.

“It was just a big cluster,” housekeeper Sarah Pitkin said.

During a meeting last month, the 42 member cleaning staff were told they would no longer work for Campbell University.

“It’s a struggle, I planned to retire at Campbell,” Pitkin said. “I really loved my job there.”

The employees were told from then on they would work for CleanNet, a commercial cleaning company hired by the university to manage the cleaning staff.

But Pitkin says the transition was confusing and not handled properly.

“Give people a chance to ask questions and answer them honestly, instead of just passing them off onto CleanNet.”

“It was frustrating, a little angry because we weren’t getting any answers,” Christine Borowski said.

Borowski also worked as a housekeeper. She was planning to use the tuition benefits to help her children go to college there.

Both women say they worked for CleanNet a few weeks, until they were suddenly fired this month because they were told their positions were terminated.

“It really did suck that it was so close to the holidays and Christmas,” Borowski said.

Pitkin explained to her kids, “Decisions had to be made and my job was cut, and surprise I’m going to be home now.”

The university emailed CBS 17 a statement saying the move was a “strategic realignment of resources that will help maintain essential services.”

They say all 42 impacted housekeeping staff were offered employment by CleanNet.

The university also says they extended tuition benefits to all former employees, and their dependents, who are currently pursuing degrees.

But the housekeepers say longtime, dedicated employees are now without a job and without their benefits.

“They dedicated their life to Campbell, and to them they’re just housekeepers, but to us we kept things going,” Pitkin said.

CleanNet has not yet responded to requests for comment.

