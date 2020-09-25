Campbell University pausing in-person classes for 2 weeks after rise in COVID-19 cases

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Campbell University says it will pause all in-person on-campus undergraduate classes and shift to online/remote learning for two weeks as the University reported a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

The shift to online/remote learning will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, President J. Bradley Creed announced.

Over the last week, the University says half of the new cases are within on-campus housing, with affected students currently isolated.

“To further contain this spread, additional action is necessary,” said Creed, who added that the two-week pause, while disruptive, will give the University “the best opportunity to prevent further spread of the virus and allow us to finish our semester together.”

The move affects undergraduate students and undergraduate programs only. Graduate and professional programs will proceed with their regularly scheduled instruction methods.

Students will not be required to move out of their on-campus residence halls or leave campus.

In addition, athletic practices will be paused over the next two weeks.