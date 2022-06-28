ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman spent more than $2,000 at a Lowes Home Improvement store before spending more than $400 at a CVS in Roanoke Rapids using stolen credit cards, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police said the incidents took place around June 18, but declined to provide a time frame the suspects would have been in the two stores.

Roanoke Rapids police are still working to identify the two individuals who committed the fraud over a week ago, and are now asking for the public’s help, a Tuesday news release said.

Courtesy Roanoke Rapids police

Courtesy Roanoke Rapids police

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man and woman in the photographs is asked to contact law enforcement. Contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Patrolman First Class J.B. Melvin at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.