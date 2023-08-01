RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the fourth time this summer Canadian wildfire smoke will hit North Carolina starting Wednesday, although this time will be a little different.

Winds out of the north that are helping to keep the humidity a bit lower for this time of year will also help bring some Canadian wildfire smoke back starting Wednesday.

While the haze and gray sky will be back, the smoke won’t make it down to the surface and impact our air quality. Code green air quality is most likely the next few days even though it will be hazy.

More than 20 million acres haS been burned in Canada from the wildfires more than 1000 miles away from central North Carolina.

The smoke and haze will not be as thick or stick around as long as it did last time. Changing winds Thursday and Friday will push the smoke out of central North Carolina.