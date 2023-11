ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Family, friends and teammates gathered at the football field of Northern Nash High School in memory of one student-athlete killed in a car crash on Monday.

16-year-old Jaylen Silver collided with a utility pole around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Betts Parkway and Goldrock Road.

Silver was listed as a junior on the Northern Nash High School JV football team.

The candlelight vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to remember Silver.