RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tired of driving from park to park to find an open basketball court or playground?

The City of Raleigh has a high-tech solution to that problem.

The city is testing wireless motion sensors placed on the basket supports, tennis courts and playgrounds at three city parks.

Those sensors detect if those facilities are being used and the results are broadcasted to the Check My Park website which updates in real-time.

The sensors on basket supports pick up vibrations while those on the playgrounds and tennis courts detect motion. City leaders say they do not record any video or audio.

They are in use at these three parks: