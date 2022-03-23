RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is joining the search for a missing New York man.

The sheriff’s office said 58-year-old Daniel R. Tetreault has not been seen by his family since March 1. His car was located three days ago in northern Wake County.

The Colonie Police Department has asked the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for help finding him. No foul play is suspected at this point. Colonie police said his disappearance was extremely out of the ordinary, according to the WCSO.

Tetreault is described as 5’5”, 210 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes. He was seen driving a white, 2014 Nissan Frontier, with New York license plate 98177JP.

Anyone with information about the Tetreault or the case is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.