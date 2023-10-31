WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation into a string of car break-ins led to deputies arresting a teenager and a man, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Tuesday.

The two are facing more than 50 charges altogether.

Deputies said multiple car break-ins were reported in and around the Seven Lakes West Community in West End.

They said the break-ins were reported between mid-August and early October.

During the investigation, investigators said they monitored the area and executed multiple search warrants at homes through the West End and Eagle Springs areas.

Over the past week, they said they found multiple items of stolen property related to the car break-ins.

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested 36-year-old Javan Luke Overton, of Eagle Springs.

Overton is charged with:

1 count of felony possession of a stolen firearm

1 count of felony possession of stolen property

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance scheduled for Nov. 16.

On Friday, deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Corey Leighton Campbell, of Eagle Springs, in connection to the car break-ins.

Campbell is facing 49 charges in total:

14 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

7 counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm

6 counts of felony larceny of a firearm

6 counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

5 counts of misdemeanor larceny

4 counts of felony larceny after breaking or entering

1 count of felony breaking or entering a law enforcement vehicle

1 count of felony breaking or entering a building

1 count of felony larceny

1 count of felony possession of stolen goods

1 county of larceny of law enforcement equipment

1 count of felony financial card theft

1 count of injury to property

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $325,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance scheduled for Nov. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the anonymous Tip Line at 910-947-4444.