DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Now one day away from the Final Four match up in New Orleans between Duke University and the University of North Carolina, students are getting creative with how they are getting to the Big Easy.

A group of five Duke students decided to rent an RV and split the $600 bill between each of them.

Duke senior Niall Schroder picked up the RV on Friday afternoon and said this seemed to be the cheapest way to go.

“We looked at all of our options and saw that we could spend a ton of money and have a really bad time, or we could spend significantly less money and have a way better time, and that was with an RV,” Schroder said.

Schroder said this is a game he just could not miss because he has been a Duke basketball fan since he was a child.

“I feel electric, I have been a Duke fan since I was 3, and going to Duke games, my dad and I used to go to the very top corner of Cameron and have the worst seats, but there are no bad seats in Cameron,” Schroder said. “For my entire life, I’ve been waiting for Duke to play UNC in the tournament and it’s happening.”



While those five Duke students are taking an RV, UNC senior Kayla Ausbrooks is taking a bus that the University is providing to a limited number of students who received the $40 tickets to the Final Four game through the school’s lottery.

“We were all sitting around the dinner table the other day and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, I got a ticket,’” Ausbrooks said. “I was like, ‘I just can’t believe this is happening.’”

Ausbrooks will have to pay $400 for her seat on the bus, but her hotel has been paid for by a donation to the University.

However, the bus does not leave until midnight.

“Hopefully I can just knock out for most of it and wake up and we’re in Louisiana,” Ausbrooks said.

As students from both schools are about to go witness this dream matchup, they each have their own thoughts about what will happen.

“I’m really hoping UNC will win, but I feel it can really go either way,” Ausbrooks said.

“I think we have to win,” Chavez Cheong said, a Duke student going with the group in the RV. “It’s not so much whether we want to win, we have to win. We need to keep the rivalry alive.”

While UNC’s student buses are leaving on Friday at midnight, Duke’s student buses will be leaving for New Orleans at 10 p.m.