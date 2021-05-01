Car collides with Raleigh police SUV in parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a wreck involving a police SUV in a parking lot in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 4 p.m. at Honeycutt Road at Falls of Neuse Road.

Images from the scene appeared to show a red sedan that had collided head-on with a Raleigh police SUV in a parking lot. The airbags appeared to deploy on the car that was involved in the wreck.

The wreck appeared to happen near Lafayette Village, which is located at the intersection of Honeycutt and Falls of Neuse roads.

There was no word on injuries or how the wreck happened.

Raleigh fire crews were at the scene and crime scene tape was up around the area of the crash.