ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s probably not what a bank means by “drive-thru.”

No one was injured when a car smashed into the office at a PNC Bank branch on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the bank on Julian Allsbrook Highway, Police Chief B. L. Martin told CBS 17.

There was significant damage to the office, Martin said.