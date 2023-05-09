The Scotland Neck fire in a photo from police (left) and NCDOT photo of the scene of the car fire on U.S. 1 in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two car fires caused traffic problems in central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One car fire in Raleigh shut down several lanes of Capital Boulevard near Interstate 540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near I-540.

NCDOT photo

Video from an NCDOT camera showed fire trucks at the scene and traffic backed up. All lanes reopened by 7:18 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a car fire closed Main Street/U.S. 258 in Scotland Neck, police said.

A photo from police showed fire crews battling a car that was in flames around 1:45 p.m., according to the Scotland Neck Police Department.

Photo from Scotland Neck Police Dept.

The fire happened in front of the Scotland Neck Inn, police said.