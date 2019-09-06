Car plows into tree across road in Wilson County; driver injured

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency responders were called out to Highway 42 in Wilson County Thursday during Hurricane Dorian after a car plowed into a tree in the road, the East Nash Volunteer Fire Department said.

The downed tree was blocking Highway 42 near Heather Court when the car slammed into it.

“One of the many dangers of driving during a hurricane at night. This driver was lucky to have non-life threatening injuries,” the Fire Department posted to Facebook.

Wilson Energy crews were on scene first, followed by Wilson County EMS, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol.