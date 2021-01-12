Car sought after woman killed in Rocky Mount hit-and-run crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are seeking a car after a woman died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Rocky Mount.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found a woman in the road who had been hit by a vehicle, the news release said.

Julia Uduma, 46, died, according to officers. The car involved did not remain at the scene.

Monday, police released an image of the make and model of vehicle they’re looking for in connection with the fatal crash.

Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018-2020 Toyota Camry SE with front-end damage. They’re not sure of the color of the Camry involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1431, police dispatch 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.