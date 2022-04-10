ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina authorities are investigating a chase that left two people dead.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. Saturday when a deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed along N.C. 24, said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on the Dodge Challenger but the driver of the car sped away about two miles northwest of Roseboro.

Authorities said the Challenger was traveling at more than 100 mph when the driver lost control near Boren Brick Road, which is about 10 miles east of Fayetteville.

Authorities said the car ran off the road, crossed a ditch, and became airborne before striking a tree and flipping several times.

The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pope said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol would be investigating the incident.