ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a ‘career criminal’ in Rocky Mount Saturday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Keith Stone says he saw a Toyota Camry driving recklessly in the parking lot of TJ Maxx and almost hitting a pedestrian.

When the car turned on to Highway 301 South, the sheriff says he attempted to pull the car over.

He says the driver, Darius High, refused to stop and fled from the sheriff.

In the area of May Drive on Highway 301 South, an SUV saw the lights and sirens coming up behind it and tried to merge over.

High hit the SUV as it was merging, making his car drive across the median, according to reports.

The sheriff says he arrested High after a brief chase when he tried to flee on foot.

High was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared, records show.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is charging High for driving while impaired.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is charging him with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of schedule I controlled substance (Heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to reports, High had an outstanding arrest warrant from Edgecombe County for larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies say High is a ‘career criminal’ with a total of 64 charges on his record dating back to 1994.

Throughout his lifetime, he has been charged with multiple drug and violent crimes. These include first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and more.

High was taken to the Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond for his Nash County charges.

He has a $10,000 bond for the outstanding warrant in Edgecombe County.

High is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.