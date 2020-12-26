Caretaker burned trying to save man who died in Warren County house fire, officials say

MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County homeowner was killed and his caretaker seriously injured in a fire early Christmas morning.

Fire officials said the caretaker was burned, trying to rescue the visually impaired man.

A neighbor said the body of the homeowner was found just a few feet from the front door. The caretaker was on fire as she ran out of the house.

“It was just engulfed,” said Jess Quintal, a neighbor.

Quintal said he threw on clothes and ran over to those house.

“I called 911 and then came up here to find a water source to put it out,” he explained.

The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on Elm Street in Macon. The nearby volunteer fire department responded quickly.

“Caretaker was outside and she had gotten burned trying to rescue him out of the house and come out herself. And she ended up having to leave him in there, unfortunately,” Macon Fire Chief Lynn Henry said.

Henry said something fell on them. The homeowner was identified as Andy Case.

Henry said Case was in his 60’s, was legally blind and he used a walker to get around.

His caretaker, Vivian Hart, better known as Nikki, suffered serious burns. She was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to UNC’s Burn Center.

“He was a lifelong friend. I hadn’t seen him a long time,” Henry said.

Quintal said Case has struggled in recent years but didn’t want to leave his home.

In Warren County, all fire departments are volunteer. Four of them responded to the fire with more than 25 firefighters in all, Henry said.

The crews spent upwards of seven hours of their Christmas Day working the scene.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was likely extension cords that had been strung together through a hallway in the center of the home. Henry called it an accident.