DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A cargo train hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning, according to the Dunn Police Department.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers said they were called to the railroad tracks in the area of Pearsall Street in reference to a bicyclist who had been hit by a train.

When they got to the scene, they said the bicyclist had died.

Police determined that a CSX cargo train was traveling north when it hit the bicyclist. CSX is a freight railroad company.

Investigators with CSX and the Dunn Police Department collected evidence at the scene.

A medical examiner was also called to the scene, according to the police department.

Officers said they are working to determine the identity of the bicyclist.

They did not provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.