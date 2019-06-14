Carjacker held gun to man’s head, pulled trigger, but weapon jammed, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a teen carjacker Thursday held a gun to the head of a victim and pulled the trigger — but his gun jammed.

Akeem Supreme Mack, 19, was arrested soon after the carjacking attempt at an apartment complex at 311 South LaSalle Street, according to a Durham police news release.

Police now say that Mack was also involved three other robberies, including two carjackings, over a two-day period this week.

Officials said the botched robbery happened when Mack went up to a man who was opening the trunk of his car and pointed a gun at the man’s head.

Mack demanded money and the victim’s keys, police said.

“The victim did not respond immediately because he did not speak English,” the news release said.

“The suspect then pulled the trigger on the gun, but the gun jammed.”

Mack tried to get into the man’s car, but the doors were locked, according to police.

He was arrested soon afterward.

Police said they have linked him to the following incidents:

A carjacking in the 600 block of Fernway Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A man was unloading his groceries from his red Toyota Prius when a male wearing a hoodie approached him, pointed a gun and demanded the keys to the Prius. The suspect fled with the victim’s wallet and car.

A robbery in the 300 block of Foushee Street at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. A female was walking back to her car after using the ATM when a male armed with a gun approached her and demanded money. He took $40 from the victim and left in a red Toyota Prius.

A carjacking in the parking deck at The Residence Inn Durham at 1108 West Main Street at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. A woman told officers a male approached her, displayed a silver handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The suspect fled in the victim’s silver Toyota Prius.

Mack is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

